Arson leaves three people without a home

DANVILLE, Va. - Investigators said arson is the cause of a house fire at 118 Johnson Street on that left three people displaced in Danville.

When crews arrived at 4:36 am on Saturday morning, the fire was coming from the left-rear side of the house, officials said.

Crews made sure everyone was out of the home and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Damage was contained to the left-rear side of the structure with smoke damage throughout the home.

Three engines, one ladder truck, a safety officer and a chief officer responded along with the fire marshal, the Danville Police Department and the lifesaving crew. Units were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Authorities are still investigating.

