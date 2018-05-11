Artemis the service dog to graduate from Patrick Henry Community College on Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Patrick Henry Community College students won't be the only graduates receiving degrees at the college's graduation Saturday.

Artemis the service dog will also be receiving a degree.

Artemis belongs to student Jonathan Shauberger

Shauberger is graduating with a general studies degree with an emphasis in information technology.

He suffers from brain damage as a result of a car crash and says Artemis helps lower his anxiety level and be more social.

He says he wouldn't be graduating without her.

"From what I understand, she's the first dog to graduate from (Patrick Henry Community College), so it's exciting for both, to know that, 'Hey, she has a degree, too,'" Shauberger said.

He now plans to go to Longwood University and he says Artemis will stay with him.

