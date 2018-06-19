As heatwave continues, Danville Utilities customers remain under peak power alert

DANVILLE, Va. - As the temperature soars, many people will likely be running their air conditioners colder and longer to stay cool.

Ahead of the heatwave, Danville Utilities issued a peak power alert, asking people to conserve power.

"A peak power alert simply means the demand for electricity is going to be very high," Danville public information officer Arnold Hendrix said.

The latest alert, issued Friday, asks people to conserve power from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday of this week.

The amount of money Danville Utilities has to pay to get power to customers is based, in part, on how much power is used during a peak power period.

That cost is then passed on to customers.

Hendrix said the best thing you can do during peak power periods is adjust your thermostat.

"If you could turn your thermostat up a few degrees, that helps a lot," Hendrix said.

Danville resident Brenda DeShazor says she conserves power by going outside.

"We come over here and have water balloon fights, badminton," DeShazor said, relaxing at the Woodside Village Apartments as kids played in a giant sprinkler set up by the Danville Parks and Recreation Department.

With utility bills already high, Deshazor says minimizing her A/C use is important.

"It's very, very, very bad when you have to turn (the A/C) up," DeShazor said.

Hendrix also encourages people to not use major appliances, like washers and driers, during peak power periods, and turn off any unnecessary lights.

