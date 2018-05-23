As kids get out of school, Danville police offer reminder about city's curfew

DANVILLE, Va. - With school letting out for the summer, Danville police remind kids and parents that the city has a curfew for minors and it will be enforced.

The city is heavily focused on getting youth off the streets in an effort to reduce crime.

Anyone under the age of 18 cannot be out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The exceptions are if they're with an adult or if they're going to or from work.

Punishment for violating curfew varies.

"It depends on the circumstances and it depends on if it's a repeat offender. If they've been given the opportunity and failed to take advantage of it, they're more likely to get summoned," Danville Police Department Capt. Dennis Haley said.

He said having a curfew has been known to help cut down on car crashes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.