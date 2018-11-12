As weather gets cold, check your car's engine compartment for cats

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Area Humane Society is reminding you to check your car before you take off now that the weather is getting cold.

On Friday, a cat fell out of the engine compartment of a car on Highway 29.

The cat did not survive.

DAHS Executive Director Paulette Dean says cats will often climb into the engine compartment of a car in an effort to get out of the cold.

"Bang on the hood, honk the horn and just do a little quick check. I check underneath the car," Dean said.

If a cat is stuck in your engine compartment, she recommends having an animal control officer or other animal expert come get it out.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.