Authorities asking for help searching for missing Bassett woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 20-year-old woman.

It is unknown at this time if she is in danger but her whereabouts are being sought to check her wellbeing.

Kaitlin Sierra Noe, of Bassett, was reported missing on Monday by a family member.

She was last seen at Patrick Henry Community College on Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weights about 160 pounds.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Noe is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or call 911.



