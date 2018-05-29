Authorities determine missing Martinsville man died of hypothermia

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Authorities announced Tuesday that a missing 54-year-old man died of hypothermia in late March.

Larry Hinchee left his home to exercise in the early morning hours of March 24 and never returned.

In April, authorities announced that the human remains found off of Barrows Mill Road on Saturday, March 31, were those of Larry Hinchee.

Search teams discovered his remains off the shoulder of the road in the 450 block of Nautica Way in Henry County about 1.5 miles from his home.

Authorities said Hinchee had fallen down an embankment.

Police presumed the body was Hinchee on Saturday but did not release a positive identification until Wednesday.

A neighbor described him as someone who would go out of his way to help others.

An autopsy was performed in Roanoke where his cause of death was determined to be a result of hypothermia with the manner of death being an accident.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.