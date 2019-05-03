Authorities identify woman killed in Henry County fire last month

RIDGEWAY, Va. - Authorities have identified a 60-year-old woman who died in a fatal fire at the beginning of April, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have identified Deborah Byrd, 60, of Ridgeway, as the woman who died in the fire, which they say was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. She was the only person who lived in the home, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office and the Henry County Public Safety Fire Marshal's Office are conducting a joint investigation of the fire, which happened on April 1 at 84 Main St. in Ridgeway.

During the course of the investigation, Byrd's body was found and she was identified by the medical examiner.

The fire marshal's office ruled the fire accidental.

