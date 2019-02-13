Southside

Authorities investigate threat at Danville high school

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department and Danville City Public Schools investigated a threat made at George Washington High School Wednesday. 

Authorities say the threat was found to not be credible. Officers say the social media post was made by a student and criminal charges are being pursued. 

