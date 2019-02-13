Authorities investigate threat at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department and Danville City Public Schools investigated a threat made at George Washington High School Wednesday.

Authorities say the threat was found to not be credible. Officers say the social media post was made by a student and criminal charges are being pursued.

DPD and DCPS investigated a social media threat that was made today. #DPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/AeblAsXmdf — Danville VA Police (@DanvillePD) February 13, 2019

