PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating a threat received at the at the Pittsylvania County Administration Building on Thursday.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and the Chatham Police Department responded to assess an "electronic communication" the administration building received in a "threatening manner."

Authorities are asking people to avoid the downtown area while the threat is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.