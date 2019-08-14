Danville authorities say early morning house fire likely caused by electrical issue

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville authorities say it was likely an electrical issue that caused a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews say the fire happened at 920 Roberts Street at 2:15 a.m. at a small two-story home.

The fire was located in a breaker box in the basement of the house, which was full of smoke according to authorities.

According to authorities, the fire was under control at 2:41 a.m. The basement reportedly sustained minor water and fire damage, while the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.

The residents reportedly made it out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office, but authorities determined that it was electrical related.

