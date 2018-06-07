Authorities searching for man after Henry County bank robbery

LEFT: SUV man was seen leaving credit union in (Credit: BTW21) RIGHT: Still image from credit union surveillance footage

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - A search is underway for a suspected bank robber in Henry County.

At 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked into the Valley Star Credit Union at 41 Wheeler Ave. in Collinsville, approached a teller and presented a note demanding money, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the man placed his hand in his pocket on an object that appeared to be a firearm although an actual firearm was not displayed.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with dark hair.

He's believed to be in his mid-30s.

He then left the credit union in a gold SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

