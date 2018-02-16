Authorities searching for possibly rabid pit bull in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for help locating two people who they say have a rabid pit bull with them.

Danville Police say 51-year-old Frank Kirk and 29-year-old Jennifer Spence are currently in possession of a female gray and white pit bull named Precious.

They are possibly in a silver 2005 Dodge Neon Virginia tag VWH-5657, according to police.

Authorities say Precious is very ill and actively showing signs of rabies and needs to be quarantined immediately.

Please contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 if you know the whereabouts of Kirk, Spence or Precious.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.