Authorities searching for possibly rabid pit bull in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for help locating two people who they say have a rabid pit bull with them.
Danville Police say 51-year-old Frank Kirk and 29-year-old Jennifer Spence are currently in possession of a female gray and white pit bull named Precious.
They are possibly in a silver 2005 Dodge Neon Virginia tag VWH-5657, according to police.
Authorities say Precious is very ill and actively showing signs of rabies and needs to be quarantined immediately.
Please contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 if you know the whereabouts of Kirk, Spence or Precious.
