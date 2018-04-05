Averett students injured when beaker combusts during chemistry class

DANVILLE, Va. - A minor explosion in a chemistry class at Averett University sent one student to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to a statement from the university, the student was initially treated at the scene by members of the Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew and then taken to the hospital "for precautions."

Twelve students and a faculty member were in the organic chemistry class in Firth Hall at the time.

An unspecified number of the students were treated at the scene for minor injuries along with the student who was hospitalized.

The university's statement goes on to say that cold water came into contact with a hot glass beaker, "which caused the glass to combust."

What the students were doing and how the water came into contact with the beaker was unclear Thursday evening.

