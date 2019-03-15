Averett University holds annual Aviation Day

DANVILLE, Va. - An annual event in Southside could help fill a worldwide pilot shortage.

Friday was Aviation Day at Averett University.

Current and prospective students got the chance to network with pilots and representatives from several airlines.

There were also presentations and breakout discussions.

"It shows those prospective students job opportunities and, probably most important, is their return on investment. Right now, statistics are showing that, as an airline pilot, your return on investment is higher than a lawyer or a doctor," Averett Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams said.

Averett has a cadet program partnership with Piedmont Airlines that gives students a guaranteed career path to American Airlines.

A flight program for high school students is also offered.

