Averett University offering campus tours this week for prospective students

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University is offering prospective students a special opportunity this week.

At 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, campus tours will be offered.

You'll also be able to meet with a representative from the admissions office.

The tours are Averett's way of participating in National Private College Week.

The admissions office expects over 50 families to take tours.

"Last year, we saw record enrollment. This year, we're on track to knock that one out of the park, and we all think it starts, really, at Virginia Private College Week. This is kind of our first interaction with a lot of these families," Averett Assistant Admissions Director Matthew Mann said.

He said families who took tours on Monday had very positive reactions.

