Averett University students continue tradition of giving back to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A springtime tradition continued in Danville Tuesday.

Averett University students spent time doing community service projects.

Each year, the university holds Day To Engage to encourage students to give back to the city.

This year, students had multiple activities to choose from.

Members of the wrestling team organized the Habitat for Humanity warehouse.

"It makes me feel excited and makes me feel like I'm sincere in my work and that we can all do something for a change," freshman Caleb Calhoun said.

The university also held "Play To Engage" for the first time this year.

Hundreds of kids got to spend a few hours playing outdoors with Averett students.

