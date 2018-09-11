Averett University to close in preparation for Hurricane Florence

DANVILLE, Va. - Schools and universities across the region are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Florence approaches the Atlantic coast.

The latest school to close is Averett University in Danville, which will be closed starting 5 p.m. Wednesday through the weekend, according to university officials.

University officials say that all Thursday and Friday classes, as well as any practices and activities on those days, will be postponed until further notice.

The university has said that only essential staff will be working after Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Campus safety and security, as well as residence life, will be available and can be reached at their on-call numbers:

- Campus safety and security on-call: 434-791-5888

- residence life on-call: 434-203-7245



