Axe throwing proves popular in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Many people celebrated Labor Day with food and fun in the sun, but some spent the day throwing axes.

Grizzly's Hatchet House in Danville was open Monday.

The business opened last month and has been busy ever since.

It's the first business of its kind in the River City.

Along with throwing axes, you can order food and beer and sit around and listen to music.

"We weren't exactly sure how it was going to take off but then, once people started coming, that first Friday night that we opened up, it was kind of a last minute thing. We weren't sure we were going to open that weekend. When we were able to open, we actually sold out that night," general manager Kevin Moore said.

The official grand opening is still being planned.

