DANVILLE, Va. - If you've ever wanted to feel like a lumberjack, a new venue in Danville will allow you to do just that.

The Grizzly Hatchet House, a combination axe throwing range and bar, is nearly ready to open its doors. The venue planned to hold its ribbon cutting Friday, but the owners say the hatchet house needed a few finishing touches before its big day.

Grizzly's owners anticipate it will be open by the end of the month.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.