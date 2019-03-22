Axe-throwing venue to open in Danville this summer

DANVILLE, Va. - Later this year, people visiting the River City will be able to take part in axe throwing.

Grizzly’s Axe Throwing is one of two entertainment venues scheduled to open in Danville this summer.

Grizzly’s is planned to be themed as a mountain lodge, complete with stone fireplace, cozy furniture, and wooden décor.

Customers will be able to throw axes or hatchets at wooden targets to compete against others for the highest score, while enjoying food and drinks. There also will be live entertainment on selected nights.

Also opening at 680 Lynn St. will be River City Escapes.

Rooms at River City Escapes will be themed after Alice in Wonderland, the Wreck of the Old 97 and an asylum.

While developing these concepts, Christie Wall was able to participate in the River District Association’s Dream Launch 2019, a six-week entrepreneur boot camp that offered classes such as financial management, building credit and marketing. At the end of the boot camp, she was able to pitch both business concepts in a competition for grant funds. Both concepts received funding.

Mayor Alonzo Jones also commented that he is excited to see new entertainment options expand into the River District.

“As part of our River District Redevelopment strategy, the City is focused on bringing more lifestyle and entertainment options to the district,” said Jones. “Grizzly’s Axe Throwing and River City Escapes will not only provide our local residents and businesses with new and unique options for casual entertainment and team building, but both will also help draw visitors into our city from the surrounding region.”

Both businesses are expected to open by the summer of 2019.

