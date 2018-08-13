Bassett High School appealing VHSL class designation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - As of Monday, Bassett High School athletic teams competing in postseason play from the 2019 to the 2021 school year will be competing against class 4 schools.

That means the Bassett teams could have to travel more than their current average of 71 miles round trip per event, compared to an estimated 57 miles if the school dropped to class 3.

"While we don't know how many dollars and cents are going to be saved if we are granted an appeal, we do know it's going to result in our students staying in class longer, not having to leave early for athletic contests, getting home earlier in the evening, getting more rest and (being) prepared for the next school day," Henry County Public Schools athletic coordinator Corey Fobare said.

The teams would also compete against class 4 schools during the regular season, but they would only compete against local class 4 schools. In the postseason, they would compete against class 4 schools from across the state.

Fobare said Bassett is only one student above the limit to be in class 3.

"Over the last five years, their student population has trended downward and that is a pretty sustainable trend," he explained.

The Virginia High School League determines a school's class based on how many students are enrolled at the school during the enrollment count in March.

"The school has to make an appeal and a rationale with that appeal," VHSL communication director Mike McCall said. "From that point, it's reviewed by the alignment committee. The alignment committee can then either reject or approve their appeal. Then, that will go forward to the executive committee in September that will finalize the alignment for the next four-year cycle."

McCall said there's no telling what the committee will decide.

"It's hard to say, because it is taken one by one. It depends on the merits of the rationale," McCall said.

Fobare and Bassett's athletic director will go to Charlottesville on Aug. 21 to make their case before the committee.

