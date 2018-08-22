Bassett High School wins appeal to VHSL to move to Class 3

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - There is good news for student-athletes at Bassett High School.

The school will move down from Class 4 to Class 3 at the start of the 2020 school year.

Earlier this year, the school was put in class 4 by the Virginia High School League, the state organization that governs high school sports, because of the number of students at the school.

A representative from the school and the school district went to Charlottesville on Tuesday and pleaded their case before the VHSL alignment committee.

The school's argument was that playing in Class 4 would be expensive and students would miss a lot of class time due to having to travel to play teams farther away than they would in Class 3.

In exchange, George Wythe High School in Richmond will move up from Class 3 to Class 4.

