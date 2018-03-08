Bassett man charged with first-degree murder after shooting

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A Bassett man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting during a domestic disturbance in Patrick Springs on Tuesday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Clarence Michael Eugene Peery, 23, of Denise Drive, was arrested on Wednesday at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony resulting in the death of James Martin, 29, of Patrick Springs.

Smith said autopsy results received Wednesday from the state medical examiner’s office show that Martin was shot multiple times.

Peery is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

A hearing has been set in Patrick County General District Court for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

