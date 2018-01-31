Bicycles donated to Martinsville Police Department to help delinquent teenagers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police now have a new way to help delinquent teenagers.

A Martinsville State Farm agent donated two bicycles to the police department.

The bikes were donated as a result of the department's partnership with State Farm to hold bicycle rodeos.

"Over the years, State Farm stopped doing that. We still have some bicycle rodeos, but there was some funding left over. We thought the best way to use that funding was to team up with the Anchor Commission," said Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady.

Teens at the Anchor Commision juvenile delinquent boys home in Martinsville will use them to go on bike patrols with Martinsvillle police officers.

Cassady and Anchor Commission Director Ricky Walker say they are excited about this opportunity.

"They'll be checking our Uptown area, just basically riding along with the officers. It'll be a good chance for these young men to have a good, positive mentor in their life," Cassady said.

"We definitely have some young men that are interested in doing it. I'm really looking forward to seeing it and I think if we get one or two involved we'll get even more interested," Walker said.

As of Wednesday, the first bike patrol had not been scheduled, but Cassady said as soon as his officers start back on bike patrols when the weather warms up the teens will start.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.