Bill to help pay for Halifax County High School not dead after all

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - There is still some hope for a bill that would help pay for a new high school in Halifax County.

State lawmakers brought the bill back after it was killed earlier in the week.

Speaking before the House Finance Committee Friday morning, Delegate James Edmunds told committee members why his bill to allow the state sales tax to be increased in Halifax County is so important.

"A new high school is too heavy of a lift for our current tax rate and beyond, quite frankly," Edmunds said.

Afterwards, the Finance Committee voted not to kill the bill again, but instead send it to the House floor for a vote.

If the bill becomes law, a sales tax increase would be proposed for the county and county voters would get to decide if they want it or not.

In a phone interview, Edmunds said this could help cover a large portion of the cost of the new high school the school board is hoping to build.

"For example, 1 percent in Halifax County, if the voters were to approve that, would ultimately generate $3 million a year. A 20-year max is what my bill says, so that's $60 million," Edmunds said.

The high school is estimated to cost about $100 million.

Halifax County Superintendent Dr. Mark Lineburg said how much of a sales tax increase would be proposed hadn't been decided Friday.

"We've, in general, talked about it but we do not have a specific number at this time," Lineburg said.

If Edmunds' bill does not pass, or does but voters do not approve the proposed tax increase, the high school could be delayed.

Currently, the goal is to start construction on the high school sometime in 2020.

Lineburg is also working to get companies or individuals to make large donations to help cover the cost of the school that the sales tax doesn't.

"We have certainly had some conversations with some folks and we'll keep having those," Lineburg said.

Edmunds said he is working on getting support in the Senate for his bill and says he is confident the governor will sign it if it passes in the House and Senate.

To read Edmunds' bill, click here.

To watch Edmunds speaking to the Finance Committee, click here.

