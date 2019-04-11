Bingo fundraiser to be held to help Henry County elementary school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Southside elementary school is using bingo to try to help improve students' education.

A bingo fundraiser will be held at Sanville Elementary School Friday night to raise money for new playground equipment.

The school's principal, Elizabeth Motley, says the new equipment will allow the kids to have more fun outside the classroom, which could help them in the classroom.

The goal is to raise $30,000 to $40,000 over the next couple of years for the equipment.

"We know that recess is great for (the kids') cognitive development, as well as their physical development. We know that giving them that break and having something fun for them to come and play on will help their social and emotional skills," Motley said.

The fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Along with bingo, there will be raffles and a silent auction.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

If you would like to help the school but can't come to the fundraiser, you can mail a check to the school.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.