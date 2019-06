DANVILLE, Va. - A black bear has been spotted in Danville, according to police.

Authorities say they've received several reports of a bear in the Piney Forest Road area and say this is not unusual this time of year.

Officials ask residents to give the bear space and back away slowly. They also say to not allow the bear to feel comfortable in your yard.

