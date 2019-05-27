Bodies found inside Pittsylvania County home believed to be husband, wife

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home early Monday morning.

At about 1 a.m., the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned party requesting a well-being check on a friend.

Deputies arrived at the address in the 17000 block of Callands Road in Axton, Virginia about 10 minutes later.

When no one answered the door, deputies forced their way inside and found a dead man and woman, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A firearm was recovered near the bodies.

Both bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsies.

At this point, the Sheriff's Office believes two were husband and wife.

The identities of the deceased will be withheld pending verified notification of immediate family.

Investigators believe the male and female were alone in the residence when the deaths occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931.

