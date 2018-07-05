Southside

Body found behind Danville apartment building

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer, Colter Anstaett - Southside Bureau Reporter

DANVILLE, Va. - A death investigation is underway in Danville Thursday morning. 

The body of a young man was found behind an apartment building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Claiborne Street. 

Police received a report of a shooting there at 7:03 a.m. Investigators don't yet know if the man actually was shot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

