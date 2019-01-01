Body found in Danville street, death believed to be of natural causes

DANVILLE, Va. - A body was found lying on a Danville street Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Floyd and Upper streets shortly before 7 a.m.

The body of a 54-year-old man was found and pronounced non-viable at 6:57 a.m., according to police.

Authorities say that at this time, current evidence suggests no foul play.

Due to that, it's likely the body will not be sent to the medical examiner in Roanoke.

Police say the body is being sent to SOVAH Health in Danville to be reviewed by the local coroner.

