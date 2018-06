HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Members of the Henry County Sheriff's Office are at the scene after a body was found inside a burned car this evening.

Authorities received a 911 call Wednesday evening about a burned car on River Road in the Fieldale area, according to Sheriff Lane Perry.

When deputies arrived, Perry said they found a body inside the car.

