Bojangles' in Henry County robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man it believes is responsible for robbing a Bojangles’ Monday night.

At about 9:55 p.m., five minutes before the store closed, a man entered the Ridgeway store on Greensboro Road through the back door.

He then showed a handgun and demanded the victim give him money, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After taking the cash, he left the store and ran into the woods.

The robber is described as a young man who was wearing a black, hooded shirt, camouflage pants and black tennis shoes at the time of the armed robbery.

He's estimated to be between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a slender build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.