Breakfast to be served to ACT test takers in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Students taking the ACT in Martinsville later this month will get a special breakfast before the test.

Martinsville superintendent Dr. Zeb Tally will cook them breakfast.

The ACT test will be held on Oct. 27.

Martinsville is one of five testing sites in the state that have been selected to have breakfast provided for test takers.

The state's Child and Adult Care Hunger Food program and a nonprofit that administers the ACT have partnered to provide the meals.

"We know pancakes are involved, but we don't have the total menu yet," Tally said. We're just honored to be able to do this, to be one of the school divisions selected by the governor."

The other four sites that will have breakfast served are Gretna, Harrisonburg, Springfield and Tazewell.

