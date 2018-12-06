Brine to be put down on roads in Danville Friday ahead of snowstorm

DANVILLE, Va. - Brine will be put down on roads in Danville Friday ahead of the weekend snowstorm.

The Danville Public Works Department held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss preparations for the storm.

Public Works director Rick Drazenovich said the department starts preparing for snowstorms in October.

"We have a snow day where we get all of our drivers together and do some safety and snow training and check all of our equipment and materials and supplies out," Drazenovich said. "This past week we spent mounting the plows and spreaders (to our trucks) in order to trouble shoot the vehicles and make sure everything's operable."

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Danville was forecast to receive six to 12 inches of snow.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.