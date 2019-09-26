Brush fire in Danville caused by broken power line spanned 5-6 acres

DANVILLE, Va. - A brush fire in Danville has been put out after firefighters remained on the scene for about six hours.

The Fire Department responded to a fire near Ida Street, American Legion Boulevard and Clarksville Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was between those roads in a power line right-of-way and spanned a 5 to 6-acre area, according to city officials.

The department's brush truck and utility vehicle were dispatched to the scene to help get personnel and water to the fire. The Virginia Department of Forestry also assisted with a bulldozer and firefighters with specialized training in brush fires.

The fire was caused by a broken power line, and AEP was replacing the line as fire crews cleared the scene, according to city officials.

City officials say residents may smell smoke for the next two days.

