Businesses excited for race week at Martinsville Speedway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Peoples Market and Grill is a popular stop for race fans.

"We always look forward to race weekend. It brings a lot of revenue in to the whole community," Peoples Market owner Bill Lemons said.

Perhaps more important for Lemons are the customers themselves the races bring in.

"We've made friends with a lot of them and they come back year after year. It's almost like family. We've gotten to know them, know their kids, their spouses. They hang around with us," Lemons said. "People are special. Everybody comes from different walks of life; down to earth, humble."

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins didn't have specific numbers Thursday on how much revenue a race weekend generates, but said the famous half-mile drives about $70 million a year into the local economy.

She said the chamber works with businesses to make sure they're taking full advantage of the extra revenue available when tens of thousands of race fans come to town.

"We try to encourage businesses to put their best foot forward and really get the word out that they're there," Watkins explained.

The races are also an opportunity to expose fans to Martinsville and Henry County.

"It's very exciting to have people from outside of our community come in and be able to enjoy all of the assets that we have," Watkins said.

It's exposure that will help keep the economic impact of the races on track.

