Campbell County man dies in Sunday afternoon crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A 43-year-old Campbell County man Sunday afternoon died in a crash on Route 40, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 12:15 p.m., police responded to the crash in Halifax County, where a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox heading west on Route 40 about 3 miles west of Route 501 ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to a news release.

The driver, Moses Childress, of Brookneal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The map below shows an approximate location of the crash:

