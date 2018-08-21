Candidate chosen to fill vacant Martinsville City Council seat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville has a new city council member.

Jim Woods was sworn in Tuesday after being chosen by city council members Monday night.

He was one of eight people who applied to be chosen to fill the remainder of Councilwoman Sharon Brooks Hodge's seat.

She stepped down in July to focus on her job.

Woods ran for council in 2012 but lost.

He says he has no agenda and is looking forward to using his personal experiences to serve the city.

"I've had feast, I've had famine here. So I think being able to relate to folks in every precinct in the city, I think (that) is what I want to do," Woods said.

His term expires at the end of 2020.

He says he's not sure yet if he'll run to remain on city council when his term ends.

