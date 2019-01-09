Candlelight vigil held in honor of victims of Friday's Pittsylvania County homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A local domestic violence organization is using Friday's tragedy in Pittsylvania County to try to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The Young Women's Christian Association of Central Virginia held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in honor of Friday's victims.

Jason Davis is believed to have shot and killed his wife and 12-year-old son and shot and injured two other relatives before likely turning the gun on himself.

Over 30 people showed up to the vigil.

"Being that it was such a short notice, and that this happened over the weekend, the word spread very well and we were very pleased with the outcome (of the vigil)," YWCA Manager Jean Brooks said.

"To come out tonight and show their support and their love and their faith, it's just a good thing for the community," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said.

Court documents show Davis had been charged multiple times with abusing his wife.

In each case though, the charges were dismissed or Davis was found not guilty.

