Car crushed in Danville when part of tree falls

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville woman is without her car after it was crushed by part of a tree.

The wind caused a large portion of a tree to break off and fall onto the car in the parking lot PATHS on North Main Street.

Several hours later, a crew was still working to remove the tree.

Bobby Scearce Jr., 11, was one of a few people standing around watching the portion of the tree be removed.

"What happened here?" Scearce said when asked what he thought when he saw the crushed car.

"No. Heck, I didn't see no ambulances," Scearce said.

Thankfully, no one was in the car when it was hit and no one was injured.

