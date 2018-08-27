Cardinal Village apartment catches fire, say officials

DANVILLE, Va. - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Southside just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to Danville officials.

Authorities say that when they got into the Cardinal Village apartment on Edmunds Street in Danville, they found a bed on fire with no extension to the structure.

The Fire Department says that no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to put it out remove the smoke.

According to officials, the Red Cross is helping with temporary housing for the occupant.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

