Case against Danville man accused of shooting gun on school property continued

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man accused of firing a gun on school property will have to wait a little longer to see if he'll get a bond.

Darick Richardson, 19, was scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

It was rescheduled for May 9 because his father didn't show up to testify on his behalf as he was previously scheduled to.

Richardson is accused of firing shots in the park in front of GLH Johnson Elementary School in February.

Police have not said what Richardson may have been shooting at.

