DANVILLE, Va. - The case against a North Carolina man accused of kidnapping his 7-month-old daughter from a Danville gas station is moving forward.

Next month, a grand jury will decide if there is enough evidence to send Carl Kennedy to trial for his abduction charge.

As we've reported, the registered sex offender made headlines during an Amber Alert in June.

Police say he took Emma Grace Kennedy from her mother.

She was found safe two days later.

