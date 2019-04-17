Cat stuck in peanut butter jar rescued in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A cat is recovering in Danville after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

A Danville police officer on patrol found the cat Tuesday morning.

The officer cut a hole in the jar so the cat could breathe while waiting for an employee from the Danville Area Humane Society to cut the jar off.

The humane society's executive director, Paulette Dean, said this is not the first time animals have been brought in after getting stuck in jars.

"It's unusual for a cat to even be interested in peanut butter, so that tells us that she was quite hungry," Dean said. "We are hoping that we will be able to get our hands on her in a couple of days when she calms down, but she had obviously been in there a long time."

Dean added that this incident should be a lesson for people.

"Cats are better inside and don't litter," Dean said.

If you see an animal stuck in a jar, you can try to remove it yourself, but the best idea is to get help from an animal expert.

