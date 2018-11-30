Cause not yet known in late-night house fire in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A fire marshal is investigating what may have caused a late-night house fire in Halifax County.

The fire on Kerns Mill Road was reported just before midnight Thursday. The home is in a rural area near the Sutherlin community.

Firefighters from Halifax County and Pittsylvania County worked together to extinguish the fire. They have all left the scene.

Pittsylvania County dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.

There is no damage estimate yet.

