Cause of Pittsylvania County boy's death determined to be flu

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Officials released the cause of death for a Pittsylvania County boy who died earlier this year after being diagnosed with the flu.

The cause of death for 7-year-old Kevin Baynes Jr. was complications of influenza viral infection and chronic adrenal insufficiency, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Kevin was sent home sick from school on Friday, Jan. 26, and by the next day, he couldn't walk.

The next day, he was taken to the emergency room and sent home with medicine.

On the following day, Kevin died.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by three siblings.

