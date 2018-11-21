Cause of fatal Pittsylvania County house fire undetermined

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - We may never know exactly what started a Pittsylvania County house fire that killed an elderly couple Tuesday.

According to the county's public safety coordinator, the cause has been ruled undetermined.

Firefighters believe combustible material too close to a space heater in the kitchen may have started the fire, but they don't have enough evidence to be 100 percent sure.

The elderly couple who lived in the Rockford School Road house was found dead inside.

Their names had not been released as of Wednesday.

