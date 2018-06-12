CDC issues salmonella warning for Southside residents

DANVILLE, Va. - There is a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people in Southside: You may have eaten fruit infected with salmonella.

The pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew that sparked the recall were sold at multiple grocery store chains in multiple states, including stores in North Carolina near the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

If you bought any pre-cut fruit from one of these grocery stores recently, throw it out.

Danville Health Department Epidemiologist David Senesi said symptoms of salmonella may go away a couple of days after they appear, but if they don't, you should see a doctor.

"Mostly, it's going to be fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and then, in some cases, there will be vomiting," Senesi said, describing the symptoms.

He emphasized that frequently and thoroughly washing your hands greatly reduces the chance of you contracting or spreading Salmonella.

As of Tuesday, 60 people had gotten sick nationwide from eating tainted fruit. More than 30 of them had been hospitalized.

The bad fruit has been traced back to Caito Foods, LLC in Indiana.

