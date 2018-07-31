Changes coming to Danville Mainline Trolley service

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's Mainline Trolley service is expanding.

Starting Friday, the trolley's route will include Riverside Drive and Trade Street.

The trolley will also now run from 6 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday and will pick you up at a location off the scheduled route as long as the location is within a quarter-mile of the route.

In order to have the trolley pick you up off-route, you have to call 434-799-5144 before 2 p.m. on the day you want to be picked up.

The changes were made as a result of a survey earlier this year.

"We felt the route was not serving as large an area. That's why we wanted to do a survey," Danville Mass Transit Director Marc Adelman said. "The fare is the exact same. There's no additional expense."

The trolley's schedule and route can be found here.

